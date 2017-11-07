BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance reports Q3 revenue $564.2 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-lance Inc

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $564.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍company updates full-year 2017 outlook​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc sees ‍ 2017 full-year capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects net revenue to be between $2,205 million and $2,255 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for FY 2017, company now expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.12 and $1.17​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For FY 2017, sees adjusted EBITDA to be between $305 million and $320 million