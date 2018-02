BRIEF-‍Sobi Q4 core profit beats expectations ​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum:

* SAYS ‍SOBI EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES FOR FULL-YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 7,500 - 7,700 M.​

* SAYS ‍GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 70 PER CENT.​

* SAYS ‍SOBI EXPECTS EBITA FOR FULL-YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 2,500 - 2,700 M.​

* Q4 ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE OF SEK 1.33​

* Q4 ‍EBITA ROSE 195 PER CENT TO SEK 619 M​

* Q4 ‍TOTAL REVENUES WERE SEK 1,875 M (1,292), AN INCREASE OF 45 PER CENT​

* REUTERS POLL: SOBI Q4 EBITA WAS SEEN AT 565 MILLION SEK, REVENUES AT 1,759 MILLION

* SAYS TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE QUARTER FOR THE HAEMOPHILIA FRANCHISE WERE SEK 985 M (451), INCLUDING ROYALTY REVENUES OF SEK 314 M (277)​

* SAYS PRODUCT SALES WERE SEK 671 M (174), WHEREOF SEK 540 M (135) FROM ELOCTA AND SEK 131 M (39) FROM ALPROLIX​

* REUTERS POLL: SOBI 2018 SALES SEEN AT 7,899 MILLION SEK, EBITA AT 2,833 MILLION

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)