Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum:

* FDA ACCEPTS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND GRANTS FAST TRACK STATUS FOR SOBI003 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MPS IIIA

* SAYS ‍CLINICAL STUDY WITH SOBI003 IS EXPECTED TO START DURING 2018​