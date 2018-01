Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas Company:

* SOCALGAS WORKS TO DEVELOP NEW TECHNOLOGY THAT MAKES CARBON FIBER DURING HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

* SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS - PARTNERING WITH DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO ADVANCE NEW PROCESS THAT CONVERTS NATURAL GAS TO HYDROGEN, CARBON FIBER, CARBON NANOTUBES

* SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS - PARTNERSHIP WILL DEVELOP AN "ADVANCED" METHANE REFORMING PROCESS BASED ON A NEW CATALYST USED TO MAKE CARBON NANOTUBES