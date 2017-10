Oct 5 (Reuters) - SOCIETE LDC SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.85 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.73 BILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP REMAINS CAREFUL ON RESULTS DUE TO PRICE RISE IN RAW MATERIALS

* REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT DEVELOPMENT OF ACTIVITY OVER FY WHICH WILL DEPEND ON SUCCESS OF END-OF-YEAR CELEBRATIONS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2y3wHVT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)