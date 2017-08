July 21 (Reuters) - SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR ‍​44.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​34.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 8.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 12.1‍​ MILLION

* H1 CASH FLOW EUR ‍​24.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TRIPLE NET EPRA NAV PER SHARE AT JUNE 30 EUR 57.3 VERSUS EUR 58.9 YEAR AGO‍​