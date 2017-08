June 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale

* Societe Generale sells its stake in TBC bank group plc

* Societe Generale sold approximately 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC bank group via an accelerated bookbuild offering to a number of institutional investors at a price of gbp 15.25 per share

* This operation would have a very limited positive impact on the group's financial ratios. Further company coverage: