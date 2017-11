BRIEF-Societe LDC H1 net result group share up at 68.5‍​ million euros

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Societe Ldc Sa

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 68.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 63.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 93.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.85‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.73 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017-2018 SEES RECURRING OPERATING RESULT AROUND LEVEL OF 2016-2017‍​

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING RESULT EUR 93.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2017 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REVENUE TO BE AROUND EUR 270 MLN‍​

* FY 2017 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN TO BE ABOUT 4 PCT‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2BfbEPA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)