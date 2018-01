Jan 10 (Reuters) - Societe Quantel Sa:

* ‍QUANTEL ISSUES RESPONSE TO IRIDEX PRESS RELEASE​

* ‍WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY DISRUPTION TO OUR ONGOING COMMERCIAL PROGRESS​

* SAYS BELIEVES ‍IRIDEX‘S ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT​

* ‍QUANTEL INTENDS TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST CLAIMS​