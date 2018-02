Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sodastream International Ltd:

* SODASTREAM ACQUIRES FRENCH DISTRIBUTOR

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS EUR 17.5 MILLION, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY POST-CLOSING PRICE ADJUSTMENTS​

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - PURCHASE PRICE WAS EUR 17.5 MILLION, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY POST-CLOSING PRICE ADJUSTMENTS.

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - PURCHASE PRICE WAS EUR 17.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: