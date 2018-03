March 8 (Reuters) - SOFT COMPUTING SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 2.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.5 PER SHARE‍​

* TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH, SOFT COMPUTING AIMS AT A HUNDRED RECRUITMENTS FOR 2018

* SAYS GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACCELERATION SHOULD CONTINUE INTO 2018