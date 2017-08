July 20 (Reuters) - SOFT COMPUTING SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 10.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 3.0 MILLION AT JUNE 30

* ORDER BOOK IS WELL STOCKED FOR COMING MONTHS AND FORECASTS ACCELERATION OF GROWTH IN H2

* H1 GROSS MARGIN UP BY 4.2 PERCENT