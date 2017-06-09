FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-SoftBank announces agreement to acquire Boston Dynamics
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 9, 2017 / 12:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SoftBank announces agreement to acquire Boston Dynamics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* SoftBank announces agreement to acquire Boston Dynamics

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc

* Subsidiary of SoftBank has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc

* As part of transaction with Alphabet, SoftBank has also agreed to acquire japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft

