Nov 5 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* Softbank Group Corp says ‍intends to increase its stake in Sprint Corporation through open market transactions or otherwise​

* Softbank Group Corp says ‍intends to increase its stake in Sprint Corporation through open market transactions or otherwise​

* Softbank Group Corp says ‍does not intend to increase its ownership of Sprint outstanding common stock to 85% or more as a result of these purchases​