Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Softbank plans up to $25 billion in saudi investments- Bloomberg, citing sources‍​

* Softbank to deploy up to $15 billion in new city called NEOM that Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to build on Red Sea coast- Bloomberg, citing sources‍​

* Softbank's vision fund plans $10 billion investment in Saudi Electricity Co's efforts to diversify utility into renewables, solar energy- Bloomberg, citing sources‍​ Source text: bloom.bg/2zKBavB