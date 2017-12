BRIEF-Softbank Succeeds In Bid To Buy Large Uber Stake At Steep Discount- WSJ

Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. HAS SUCCEEDED IN ITS BID TO BUY A LARGE STAKE IN UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. AT A STEEP DISCOUNT- WSJ, CITING SOURCES‍​

* UBER SHAREHOLDERS TENDERED ABOUT 20% OF COMPANY TO SOFTBANK- WSJ, CITING SOURCES‍​

* ​SOFTBANK WILL LIKELY LIMIT THE STAKE IT ACQUIRES IN UBER TO 15% IN THE TENDER OFFER, WHICH VALUES UBER AT $48 BILLION- WSJ, CITING SOURCES‍​

* OTHER MEMBERS OF SOFTBANK’S BIDDING GROUP ARE LIKELY TO BUY PART OF THE REMAINING SHARES OF UBER ON OFFER- WSJ, CITING SOURCES‍​ Source text : on.wsj.com/2zIHHVL