Dec 27 (Reuters) - Softfront Holdings :

* Says co plans to sell 28 shares of a Shizuoka-based firm, which is mainly engaged in aesthetic salon business and cosmetics sales business, cutting stake in it to 16.66 percent from 63.33 percent

* Total transaction amount is 373.3 million yen and transaction date is on Dec. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/s7G1hm

