March 7 (Reuters) - SOFTING AG:

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 7.2 MILLION INCLUDING A ONE-TIME EFFECT OF EUR 4.1 MILLION)

* EXPECTS STABLE REVENUES AND A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EBIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 78.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 80.4 MILLION)