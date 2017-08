July 13 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* FURTHER INCREASE IN SALES AND A POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT ARE EXPECTED FOR 2017

* REVENUES UP BY 19.8 PER CENT TO EUR 21.1 MILLION IN FY 2016

* AT EUR -1.2 MILLION (2015: EUR -1.5 MILLION), FY GROUP RESULT IMPROVED BY EUR 0.3 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR