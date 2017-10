Sept 29 (Reuters) - SOFTSHIP AG:

* SHORT FY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF EUR 0.34 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 0.65 MILLION IN H1 2016 (FULL YEAR 2016: EUR 0.81 MILLION)​

* TRADING OF THE SOFTSHIP SHARES WILL BE DISCONTINUED WITH EFFECT FROM 30 NOVEMBER 2017 (DELISTING)​

* EXPECTS SALES OF AROUND EUR 8.8 TO 9.0 MILLION FOR 2017/2018 AND A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF APPROX EUR 0.6 MILLION TO EUR 0.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)