FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 17, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Softvision:

* Softvision to hire 500 people for Bengaluru facility in next 1 year Source text:

Bengaluru, July 17, 2017: Softvision, a global developer of digital products, inaugurated its first studio in the Bengaluru today which will help in facilitating the hiring of 500 people in the next one year. The launch took place at the new studio in Domlur in the presence of chief guest Mr. Andres Angelani, CEO, Softvision. The hiring of 500 people in one year will add to the pre-existing 2,400 product, design and engineering professionals who are currently employed by Softvision across the world. The Bengaluru studio will be a warm addition to the Softvision network of 17 studios, across 8 countries and 5 continents that strive towards helping their clients evolve talent, process and technology while creating the most impactful custom digital experiences.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.