BRIEF-‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 mln ADS priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* ‍Sogou Inc​ sees IPO of 45 million American Depositary Shares priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per ADS - SEC filing

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - upon completion of offering, Sohu.com and Tencent Holdings Limited, and members of co’s management will together have about 97.1% of total voting power

* ‍Sogou Inc​ - the about 97.1% of total voting power will be of combined total of co's outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares