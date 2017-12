Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* SOHN CONFERENCE IN LONDON: OIL TRADER PIERRE ANDURAND SAYS OIL DEMAND GROWTH HAS RARELY BEEN THIS STRONG -SLIDE

* SOHN CONFERENCE: ANDURAND SAYS SUPPLY WILL PEAK BEFORE DEMAND AT CURRENT OIL PRICES

* SOHN CONFERENCE: ANDURAND SAYS OIL COULD GO UP A LOT