Jan 29 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* BUYS BACK 12.2 MILLION OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 20% OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* ENDS 1. ROUND OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME BUYING OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF PLN 40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)