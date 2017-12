Dec 21 (Reuters) - Soho Development SA:

* TO ACQUIRE 30.1 MILLION OF OWN SHARES FOR 98.5 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM ITS RESERVE CAPITAL

* CO HAS RECEIVED 289 OFFERS REGARDING 86.9 MILLION OF SHARES

* ALLOCATION RATE IS ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 34.7 PERCENT