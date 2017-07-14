FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor, legal counsel
July 14, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor, legal counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor and legal counsel

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee of company's board of directors has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as its financial advisor

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee is continuing its review and evaluation of non-binding proposal

* Sohu.com- advisor retained in connection with review of non-binding proposal from Charles Zhang, chairman and CEO and chairman of board of Changyou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

