Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 73.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 25 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE FOR FY 2017/2018 See also (nW8N1F801Y) ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)