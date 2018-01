Jan 17 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* REG-SOITEC : SOITEC REPORTS FY‘18 THIRD QUARTER REVENUES

* Q3‘18 REVENUES REACHED EUR 76M, UP 27% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED WITH Q3‘17

* 300-MM WAFER SALES ALMOST DOUBLED VERSUS Q3‘17

* CONFIRMS EXPECTING FY‘18 SALES TO GROW BY AROUND 25% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* CONFIRMS EXPECTING FY'18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN TO BE AROUND 25%