BRIEF-Solar Alliance agrees to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 mln
September 25, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Solar Alliance agrees to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance signs final agreement to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 million

* Solar Alliance Energy -‍arrangement allows Concord Green Energy to own Bullmoose wind energy project, obtain 15% interest in Wildmare wind energy project​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - Solar Alliance will retain its current brand and will adopt trading symbol SOLR​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - ‍wind asset sale and plan of arrangement does not involve any of company’s solar assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

