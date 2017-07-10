FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solar Alliance sees Aries Solar deal to increase revenues, net income
July 10, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance sees Aries Solar deal to increase revenues, net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc:

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - ‍company anticipates this acquisition will materially increase revenues and net income at Solar Alliance​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - ‍further details regarding acquisition will be announced when a definitive transaction agreement is reached​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - under terms of LoI, purchase price for 100% of Aries Solar, Llc is a contingent payment of us $1 mln

* Solar Alliance Energy - co to allocate 20% of net income from Aries project pipeline to Thompson Machinery until contingent payment is fulfilled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

