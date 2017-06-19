FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in Southeast U.S.
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in Southeast U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in southeast u.s.

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - has signed a joint development agreement with thompson machinery commerce corporation

* Solar Alliance Energy - co to work with thompson machinery's power division and thompson affiliated company, aries solar to provide commercial solar solutions

* Solar Alliance Energy - in connection with jda, thompson machinery is also investing us$200,000 in solar alliance's previously announced private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.