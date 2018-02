BRIEF-Solar Enters Agreements To Divest Austrian And Belgian Business Activities

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S:

* : REG-NO. 3 2018 SOLAR A/S ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS CONCERNING DIVESTMENT OF THE GROUPS’ AUSTRIAN AND BELGIAN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH FRENCH SONEPAR GROUP CONCERNING DIVESTMENT OF ALL SHARES IN GFI GMBH, AUSTRIA​

* ‍MADE AN ASSET DEAL WITH SONEPAR CONCERNING DIVESTMENT OF ASSETS IN CLAESSEN ELGB NV IN BELGIUM​

* SAYS ‍IN 2017, COMPANIES GENERATED A LOSS OF DKK 35M IN TOTAL​

* ‍IF AGREEMENTS ARE APPROVED, THEY WILL ENTAIL A LOSS OF APPROX. DKK 47M​

* ‍DIVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO FREE UP CAPITAL OF DKK 70M​