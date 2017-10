Oct 26 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S:

* Q3 EBITA DKK ‍87​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 67 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE DKK ‍2.77​ BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.60 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WE NOW EXPECT 2017 REVENUE OF APPROX. DKK 11.7BN, CORRESPONDING TO ORGANIC GROWTH OF APPROX. 6%​

* ‍COSTS RELATED TO STRUCTURAL CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE WITH APPROX. DKK 15M TO A TOTAL OF DKK 35M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)