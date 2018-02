BRIEF-SOLAR Q4 EBITA Falls To DKK ‍85​ Million

Feb 9 (Reuters) - SOLAR A/S:

* REG-NO. 4 2018 ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍“ FOR 2018, WE EXPECT REVENUE OF APPROX. DKK 11.4BN CORRESPONDING TO ORGANIC GROWTH OF APPROX. 4%.”​

* Q4 EBITA DKK ‍85​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE 2017 DIVIDENDS DISTRIBUTION OF DKK 10 PER SHARE

* ‍WILL PROPOSE DIVIDENDS DISTRIBUTION OF DKK 10.00 PER SHARE, DOWN FROM DKK 12.00 DISTRIBUTED IN 2017.​

* “ ‍FOR 2018 WE EXPECT AN EBITA OF APPROX. DKK 345M, OF WHICH DKK 365M IS EXPECTED FROM CORE BUSINESS AND DKK -20M FROM RELATED BUSINESS.”​

* ‍IN 2018 WITHIN CORE BUSINESS EXPECTS GROWTH OF APPROX. 3%, WHICH IS ON PAR OR ABOVE EXPECTED MARKET GROWTH​

* ‍IN 2018 WITHIN CORE BUSINESS EXPECTS GROWTH OF APPROX. 3%, WHICH IS ON PAR OR ABOVE EXPECTED MARKET GROWTH​

* ‍RELATED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO SHOW GROWTH OF APPROX. 25% IN 2018​