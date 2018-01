BRIEF-Solaris Enters Into New Credit Agreement With Certain Lenders

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* SOLARIS INCREASES LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH, PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 CONFERENCE CALL

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN LENDERS

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - CREDIT FACILITY HAS TERM OF 4 YEARS, COMPOSED OF $20 MILLION REVOLVER, $50 MILLION DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN AND IS UNDRAWN

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - “CURRENT BACKLOG FOR 2018 IS VERY STRONG”

* SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC - COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS AT KINGFISHER TRANSLOAD FACILITY WITH FIRST PROPPANT RAIL SHIPMENT