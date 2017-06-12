FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
June 12, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 million

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - expects to deliver four systems to rental fleet in June and end Q2 with 44 systems in fleet

* Company expects to deliver four systems to rental fleet in June and end Q2 with 44 systems in fleet

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - net income increased to $4.8 million for Q1 2017, from a net loss of $0.1 million in Q1 2016

