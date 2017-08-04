BRIEF-SoldOut confirms to issue 348,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc

* Says it confirms to issue 348,600 shares of its common stock to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 384.9 million yen in total (1,104 yen per share) to the co

* Says subscription date on Aug. 7 and payment date on Aug. 8

* Proceeds will be used for equipment investment, market expansion and business outsourcing expenses

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/srCPii

