BRIEF-SoldOut confirms to issue 348,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
August 4, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SoldOut confirms to issue 348,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc

* Says it confirms to issue 348,600 shares of its common stock to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 384.9 million yen in total (1,104 yen per share) to the co

* Says subscription date on Aug. 7 and payment date on Aug. 8

* Proceeds will be used for equipment investment, market expansion and business outsourcing expenses

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/srCPii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

