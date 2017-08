July 31 (Reuters) - Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc

* Solegear reports record Q1 revenues and gross margin, financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2017

* Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc - quarterly revenues of $670,532, up 53 percent

* Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc qtrly net loss before other items of $754,660, a 7% improvement over Q1FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: