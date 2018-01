Jan 10 (Reuters) - Soleil Capital Corp:

* SOLEIL CAPITAL - ENTERED INTO AMENDING AGREEMENT AMENDING TERMS OF AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT DATED NOV 17, 2017 BETWEEN CO, GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD

* SOLEIL CAPITAL - AMENDING AGREEMENT EXTENDS OUTSIDE DATE FOR COMPLETION OF CERTAIN MATTERS CONTEMPLATED IN AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT TO MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: