BRIEF-Solekia announces shareholding structure changes

June 30 (Reuters) - Solekia Ltd:
* Says Freesia Macross Corporation has purchased 144,900 additional shares of the company, from Beji Sasaki, the current Chairman of the Board in the company
* Freesia Macross has become the top major shareholder of the company, with 23.9 percent voting rights, up from 6.9 percent
* Beji Sasaki has become the third major shareholder of the company, with 21.9 percent voting rights, down from 38.9 percent
* Effective date June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dwSzqQ
