Dec 12 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc:

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - SOLENO TO SELL 8.1 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES AT $1.8425/SHARE

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS - TO USE PROCEEDS CONDUCT PLANNED PHASE III PROGRAM OF DIAZOXIDE CHOLINE CONTROLLED-RELEASE IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: