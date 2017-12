BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics Announces Joint Venture Agreement For Commercialization Of Cosense Monitoring Technology

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc:

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF COSENSE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF JV AGREEMENT, OAHL WILL INVEST UP TO $2.2 MILLION IN TRANCHES TO PURCHASE SHARES OF OUR CAPNIA SUBSIDIARY

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - CAPNIA WILL NO LONGER BE A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLENO

* SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF JV AGREEMENT, GOING FORWARD, OAHL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FUNDING OPERATIONS OF CAPNIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: