FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European orphan committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 12, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European orphan committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European Orphan Committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍COMP issues an opinion on granting of orphan drug designation, after which opinion is submitted to EC for adoption​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - granted a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity in EU after product approval​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍study is anticipated to take approximately 9-12 months to complete and is expected to be initiated at end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.