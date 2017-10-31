FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soligenix Inc announces pricing of offering
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Soligenix Inc announces pricing of offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix announces pricing of $5,115,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement of common stock priced above market

* Definitive agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 1.6 million shares of common stock at price of $2.00 per share in direct offering​

* Soligenix agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 982,000 shares of common stock at purchase price of $2.00 per share in private placement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.