Oct 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc

* Solium announces acquisition of Capshare

* Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​

* Solium Capital Inc - ‍as a part of growth plan, solium will invest to allow Capshare to triple its development team​