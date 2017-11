Nov 15 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* THE CHAIRMAN OF SOLOCAL STRENGTHENS ITS STAKE IN THE GROUP‘S CAPITAL

* ‍PIERRE DANON ACQUIRED 60,530 SHARES IN SOLOCAL‘S CAPITAL​

* ‍PIERRE DANON'S TOTAL STAKE IN SOLOCAL IS 260,530 SHARES NOW​