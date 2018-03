Feb 28 (Reuters) - SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* Q4 ‍IFRS: OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 294 MILLION (NOK 73 MILLION)​

* ‍Q4 IFRS: EBITDA OF NOK 29 MILLION (NOK 6 MILLION)​

* ‍BOARD HAS PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF NOK 1.15 PER SHARE FOR 2017​