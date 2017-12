Dec 18 (Reuters) - Solon Eiendom Asa:

* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TOWARDS VATNE EQUITY

* ‍VATNE EQUITY AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE 4,859,358 NEW SHARES IN CO AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 19.50PER SHARE​