Dec 1 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* SOLTEQ TO ACQUIRE TM UNITED A/S GROUP, EXPANDS TO DENMARK AND NORWAY

* ‍NET DEBT-FREE SALE PRICE (EV) IS EUR 3.5 MILLION​

* ‍PARTIES INTEND TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION IN JANUARY 2018.​