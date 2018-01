Jan 15 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* TO CARRY OUT DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE IN KIND OF 628.930 SHARES TO THEILGAARD MORTENSEN HOLDING APS​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SHARES TO BE GIVEN IS 1.59 EUROS PER SHARE

* ‍ISSUE CARRIED OUT IN ORDER TO EXECUTE ACQUISITION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF TM UNITED A/S​